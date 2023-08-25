Future of Fort Langley historic site being pondered

There are multiple events, activities, and reasons to visit and tour the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Now, Parks Canada is seeking ideas for the next decade. (Langley Advance Times files) There are multiple events, activities, and reasons to visit and tour the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Now, Parks Canada is seeking ideas for the next decade. (Langley Advance Times files) There are multiple events, activities, and reasons to visit and tour the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Now, Parks Canada is seeking ideas for the next decade. (Langley Advance Times files) There are multiple events, activities, and reasons to visit and tour the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Now, Parks Canada is seeking ideas for the next decade. (Langley Advance Times files) There are multiple events, activities, and reasons to visit and tour the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Now, Parks Canada is seeking ideas for the next decade. (Langley Advance Times files) There are multiple events, activities, and reasons to visit and tour the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Now, Parks Canada is seeking ideas for the next decade. (Langley Advance Times files) There are multiple events, activities, and reasons to visit and tour the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Now, Parks Canada is seeking ideas for the next decade. (Langley Advance Times files) There are multiple events, activities, and reasons to visit and tour the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Now, Parks Canada is seeking ideas for the next decade. (Langley Advance Times files) There are multiple events, activities, and reasons to visit and tour the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Now, Parks Canada is seeking ideas for the next decade. (Langley Advance Times files) There are multiple events, activities, and reasons to visit and tour the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Now, Parks Canada is seeking ideas for the next decade. (Langley Advance Times files) There are multiple events, activities, and reasons to visit and tour the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Now, Parks Canada is seeking ideas for the next decade. (Langley Advance Times files) There are multiple events, activities, and reasons to visit and tour the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Now, Parks Canada is seeking ideas for the next decade. (Langley Advance Times files)

History lovers are being asked to join the conversation and help to shape the next 10 years for the Fort Langley National Historic Site.

Fort Langley was first commemorated as a national historic site in 1923, making 2023 the centennial of its designation, said visitor experience and site manager Brigitte Wieronski.

“As we look back and reflect on a century of commemorating history at Fort Langley National Historic Site, Parks Canada is also looking ahead to the next decade with the development of an updated management plan for this special place, she explained.

Starting last Monday and continuing through Sept. 30, Parks Canada is inviting the public to contribute ideas through an online platform and meetings that will inform the site’s new management plan.

A management plan, prepared in consultation with Canadians, is the main public accountability document for national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas, Wieronski said.

She called it a road map that guides Parks Canada’s work to protect natural and cultural resources, to facilitate visitor experiences and learning opportunities, and to collaborate with Indigenous communities and other organisations with common interests.

The plan sets out a 10-year vision for a national historic site, as well as strategic direction to guide site management’s decision-making process.

“Public involvement is the cornerstone of Parks Canada’s management plans and ensures the views and vision of Canadians help shape the future of protected places,” Wieronski said.

“Are there changes you would like to see at the national historic site? What do you enjoy about the site? Can we do a better job at ensuring you have a place here? This is an opportunity to have your say,” she added.

Parks Canada hopes to engage with as many Canadians as possible, both online and in-person at Fort Langley National Historic Site.

Anyone with interest in the national historic site is encouraged to get involved and join the conversation on the local park’s website, or to learn more about the Parks Canada management planning process and how to participate, people can click here.

Fort LangleyHeritagehistory