Gang-prevention the aim of new Surrey Youth Resiliency Program (SYRP), with $3.95M in fed funds

Free gang-prevention workshops for parents continue at Surrey schools this month

Federal funds will help Surrey launch eight gang-prevention projects this spring.

The new Surrey Youth Resiliency Program (SYRP) will involve after-school programming, youth outreach and mentorship, enhanced access to trauma counselling and new “culturally sensitive” services for youth in the city.

SYRP will receive $3.95 million from the Canadian government’s $250-million Building Safer Communities Fund, announced at Newton Recreation Centre in April.

Now, more details are revealed about SYRP, to be funded for nearly three years, until March 2026.

SYRP is an expansion of Surrey’s gang-prevention programming model that began with Surrey Anti-Gang Family Empowerment Program (SAFE) in 2019.

The city is “on track to provide direct support to nearly 5,000 young people and their families” through SAFE programming over the past four years, according to Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke.

Meantime, free gang-prevention workshops for parents have been held at schools across Surrey this spring, including events at Dr. F.D. Sinclair Elementary (May 16) and a final one in the series at Jessie Lee Elementary on May 31.

Starting at 6 p.m., the two-hour workshops give parents and caregivers tips and tools to help recognize and respond to warning signs for gang involvement and minimize the chance of gang recruitment.

“Gangs target youth as young as 10 years old from all cultural and socio-economic backgrounds, so getting informed early is key,” Brian Aasebo, Surrey’s Community Safety Manager, said in an April 4 news release, posted on surrey.ca.

The city’s nine partners in SAFE, which works to disrupt “negative pathways to gang violence,” are DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Options Community Services Society, Pacific Community Resources Society, Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Simon Fraser University, Solid State Community Society and Surrey School District.


