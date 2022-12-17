GoFundMe campaign for the family of fatal stabbing victim, Harpreet Kaur Gill

The funds will be used to help cover travel costs, funeral arrangments, and legal fees

A stabbing in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue in Newton has left one woman dead. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the family of the Dec. 7 Newton stabbing victim, Harpreet Kaur Gill.

On Dec. 7, Surrey RCMP, firefighters and an ambulance responded to the stabbing at 9:22 p.m., in the 12700 block of 66 Avenue. Harpreet Kaur Gill, 40, died in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds, police say.

Navinder Gill, 40, the victim’s husband, was charged on Friday (Dec. 16) with second-degree murder.

Baljinder Kaur created the online fundraiser to help cover travel costs for Harpreet’s family to travel from India. Funds will also be needed to pay for the funeral and potential legal fees.

Harpreet had three young children, all under ten.

“Harpreet’s parents are also concerned about the future of their grandchildren and want to seek legal advice regarding their custody and future,” stated Kaur on the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser can be found by searching “Funeral for Brutally Murdered Harpreet Kaur Gill” at gofundme.com.



