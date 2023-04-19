A Quebec Superior Court justice has ordered Google to pay $500,000 to a Montreal man after the company restored a link to a post falsely accusing him of being a pedophile. The Google app on an iPad in Baltimore is seen on March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky

A Quebec Superior Court justice has ordered Google to pay $500,000 to a Montreal man after the company restored a link to a post falsely accusing him of being a pedophile. The Google app on an iPad in Baltimore is seen on March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky

Google ordered to pay $500,000 to Montrealer over links to post calling him pedophile

Man first discovered the link in 2006, had it removed, but then it was restored

A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered Google to pay $500,000 to a Montreal man after the tech company restored a link to an online post falsely accusing him of being a pedophile.

The man, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, first found the defamatory post in 2006 when he used Google to search his name.

While the man was able to have the link removed from search results that appear on Google’s Canadian site, the company later restored a link.

The man, who is described as a prominent businessman in court documents, argued the defamatory post damaged his career and personal relationships.

Google, which is headquartered in California, argued that Quebec defamation law didn’t apply to the case and that under U.S. law it had no obligation to remove the link.

Justice Azimuddin Hussain ruled late last month that Quebec law does apply and that while Google is not required to monitor what its search engine links to, it must act when it is informed that it is facilitating access to illicit content.

READ MORE: Deepfake porn could be a growing problem amid AI race

Law and justiceTechnology

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police release footage of suspect in most recent Surrey transit stabbing
Next story
Edmonton zoo employee ‘doing well’ following Burmese python bite

Just Posted

A Surrey fire fighter holds one of the saved puppies in Port Kells on April 19, 2023. (@surreyfirefighters/ Instagram)
Surrey fire crew saves seven puppies from fire

Surrey firefighters battle a blaze early Wednesday morning (April 19) at the Encore at Hillcrest complex located at 18701 66 Ave in Cloverdale. (Photo submitted)
VIDEO: Early morning blaze guts Surrey townhouse units

Daniel Shum (left) and J.K. Park chat at CTK Bio’s new facility in Cloverdale. Park (CEO) and Shum (COO) moved the company from Port Coquitlam to Cloverdale last year and recently held their official grand opening April 6. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale company on cutting edge of biodegradable plastics industry

Police have released video footage of the man they believe was behind a stabbing on a Surrey-area SkyTrain on April 15. (Image courtesy of Metro Vancouver Transit Police).
Police release footage of suspect in most recent Surrey transit stabbing

Pop-up banner image