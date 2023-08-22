Footage from a GoPro lost since 2012. (Aquatic Monkey/ Facebook)

GoPro lost while cliff-diving at Cultus Lake resurfaces 12 years later

‘I’ve found a few GoPros but the unique thing about this is how deep it was,’ says Aquatic Monkey

Terry Brookes never thought he’d see his GoPro camera again after it fell into the water while he was cliff-jumping at Cultus Lake back in 2012.

But the Go-Pro resurfaced this week courtesy of Aquatic Monkey, AKA Clay Helkenberg of Chilliwack.

Helkenberg posted Aug. 21 on his Aquatic Monkey page:

“I found a GoPro this week in cultus, it’s been lost since 2012. This footage is from 2012 so the people will have aged a bit, but does anyone recognize them?”

A few people did, including the owner Terry Brookes, and many people shared the post.

Brookes even chimed in on the thread: “Crazy, thought I would never see that again.”

He said it fell into the water.

“I came up but it didn’t.”

The diver said he found the action-oriented camera about 100 feet underwater.

“I’ve found a few GoPros but the unique one about this is how deep it was,” Helkenberg told The Progress. “The only reason I was able to find the GoPro and a wallet I returned yesterday was that a company called Deeptrekker lent me one of their underwater drones to use.”

He found it in a section of the lake near the cliffs most conducive to scuba-diving but at a depth most people could withstand no more than 10 minutes.

Helkenberg has a Youtube channel about his underwater finds and travels.

His bio says: “If you have lost something in the water, send me a picture of the location and I’ll try to find it!” Email him at aquatic.monkey.canada@gmail.com

