The Canadian flag flies on top of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 6, 2023. People who have been convicted of a number of indecency and anti-abortion offences that are no longer on the books can now apply to have those convictions expunged.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian flag flies on top of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 6, 2023. People who have been convicted of a number of indecency and anti-abortion offences that are no longer on the books can now apply to have those convictions expunged.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Government adds indecency, abortion offences to list of ‘unjust’ historic convictions

Police historically used indecency charges to target and raid LGBTQ nightclubs and swingers clubs

People who have been convicted of a number of indecency and anti-abortion offences that are no longer on the books can now have those convictions expunged.

The list of “historically unjust offences” is being expanded to include a raft of charges that date back to 1892 and were largely directed at the LGBTQ community and women.

The government says police historically used certain indecency charges to target and raid bathhouses, LGBTQ nightclubs and swingers clubs.

Some of the now-repealed laws targeted women for “procuring their own miscarriage” and seeking an abortion and targeted abortion providers.

People can apply to the Parole Board have their criminal records cleared of these offences, and family members or trustees can apply on behalf of people who have died.

The RCMP’s national criminal records repository lists more than 18,500 records related to bawdy-houses, indecent acts and abortion-related offences on the new list.

RELATED: B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Federal PoliticsLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Sink hole caused by broken irrigation line closes Kelowna road
Next story
Court certifies class-action suit alleging rampant illegal strip searches in prisons

Just Posted

A Canada Border Services Agency officer hands documents back to a motorist entering Canada at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in August 2021. The union representing Canada’s customs and immigration officers says CBSA is forcing part-time workers to choose between their career and family obligations. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck file photo)
Canadian border officers to rally at Peace Arch Park

Surrey general manager of finance Kam Grewal presents city’s proposed budget to the finance committee on Monday. (Screen shot)
Surrey finance committee rejects proposed 17.5% tax hike, votes to limit it to no more than 12.5%

Jamie Adkins’ family-friendly “Circus Incognitus” comes to Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. Visit tickets.surrey.ca for info and tickets, or call 604-501-5566. (Photo: jamieadkins.com)
SURREY EVENTS: A one-man circus, VSO concert, Women in Business Awards and more

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie spent time in Maple Ridge talking about her report released by her office in December 2022 called Hidden and Invisible: Seniors Abuse and Neglect in British Columbia. (File photo - Colleen Flanagan)
CARP chapters sent letter to Premier Eby last week to encourage more transparency