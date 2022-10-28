Government red tape riling Surrey businesses

Surrey Board of Trade releases its 2022 survey results on government red tape

The Surrey Board of Trade’s latest survey on government red tape reveals that 80 per cent of its members who responded say regulatory regulations at all levels of government have a “moderate to major” impact on their day-to-day operations.

The board of trade has roughly 6,000 members and of those about 15 per cent responded to the 2022 survey. Most – 63.3 per cent – reported spending up to five hours weekly dealing with government red tape.

“An increasing number of our respondents are finding regulatory compliance compromising their ability to start, grow and innovate their businesses,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board.

“Perhaps we need to bring back a Red Tape Reduction Minister concept at all levels of government.”

This is the board’s sixth annual red tape survey.



