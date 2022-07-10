Grizlee statue in White Rock damaged 2 months after replacement

Scratches on the eyes of Grizlee can be seen. Picture taken on July 4 by Bommalu Kaim. (Contributed photo) Before the damage, Grizlee sat untouched on the White Rock promenade, pictured June 3 by Bommalu Kaim. (Contribued photo)

The newly replaced ‘Grizlee’ sculpture in White Rock is already experiencing vandalism attempts to the bear’s eyes, less than two months after being installed.

The 2,000 pound statue made of stone sits on East Beach, first installed over two decades ago in memory of the late Lee Slavin who was killed in a car crash in March 1998. The statue was donated by Slavin’s father, Frank and has since become a must-see sight for visitors of White Rock.

Grizlee was damaged over the 20 years, especially in its nose and eyes, which sparked the need for replacement, which concluded with an unveiling of the newly-furnished bear on May 14.

In an email to Peace Arch News, Bommalu Kaim shared his observations of the current state of the statue, saying “someone’s been chipping away in the eyes, as well as parts of the body below.”

The Slavin family were more than happy to share the sculpture with the city of White Rock.

“(The people of White Rock) are the only ones that really count. The ones that enjoy it daily,” Cory, Slavin’s younger brother told Peace Arch News in May.

The sculpture was also viewed as a tribute to his late father, Cory shared on Facebook at the time.

City of White Rock