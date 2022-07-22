Heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack as search for suspected killer continues

A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)
A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)
A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)
A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)
A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)

There was a heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack on Friday.

Drones were in the air, heavy armoured vehicles and ATVs were on the ground, and police were seen in camouflage.

There are unconfirmed reports that RCMP were searching for Eric John Shestalo in the area.

Shestalo, 50, has been identified as the alleged shooter by the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in a double homicide Thursday, July 21 on McNaught Avenue in Chilliwack.

READ MORE: IHIT investigates triple shooting in Chilliwack

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. where two women died. A man was also shot but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 2 women dead in Chilliwack shooting, suspect still at large

Rumours on social media on July 22 stated that RCMP had found Shestalo, but IHIT stated otherwise.

“Because there is a public safety concern related to this investigation, if that information was true or believed to be true by IHIT, we would be releasing that information immediately after it was learned,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti stated in an email to The Chilliwack Progress.

 

@PhotoJennalism
jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizBreaking Newschilliwack

Previous story
2 men arrested after allegedly stealing car in Kelowna then fleeing to Midway
Next story
Hundreds of jobs to fill at new Delta casino before fall opening

Just Posted

A city worker removes a covering from the new sign at 64th Avenue and 175A Street in Cloverdale July 22 as politicians, members of the PICS society, and other dignitaries applaud. The honorary street name was chosen because the long-term care facility Guru Nanak Diversity Village will soon be built at the end of the street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
175A Street gets honorary street name

Construction of the new Cascades Casino Delta is well under way, and Gateway Casinos & Entertainment is looking to fill hundreds of positions before the facility opens this fall. (James Smith photo)
Hundreds of jobs to fill at new Delta casino before fall opening

Surrey city hall. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Three of Surrey’s 27 declared civic election candidates live outside the city

Music is performed on veena during an event hosted by Sanskriti Cultural Awareness Society of BC, which is planning another Festival of India at Surrey’s Holland Park on Saturday, July 30. (Submitted photo)
Back-to-back festivals celebrate India, Jamaica at Surrey park on July’s final weekend