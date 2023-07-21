Bikers rolled through Maple Ridge on the Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Bikers rolled through Maple Ridge on the Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Hells Angels roll through Mission and Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

Bikers headed for Haney Hawgs, will gather for weekend party in Langley

There was a loud rumbling sound, and people in Maple Ridge came out of stores along the Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon, to watch as an estimated 150 to 200 bikers rolled through town.

Some were wearing Hells Angels colours, as the club is in the Lower Mainland in force this weekend, celebrating 40 years of the gang’s presence in B.C. at the Langley clubhouse. Hundreds of members and their affiliates are expected to attend from across Canada.

READ ALSO: Hundreds of Hells Angels bikers to descend on Langley, Maple Ridge starting Friday

Police told the public to expect a huge presence, and that was the case on Friday as they rolled through downtown Mission at approximately 2 p.m., and then Maple Ridge 20 minutes later. They had come from Hope, and were bound for Haney Hawgs, which is club-owned and an official supplier of Angels merchandise.

From Haney Hawgs they will disperse throughout the Lower Mainland, before meeting for their celebration at a rural property on 61st Avenue in Langley on Saturday and Sunday, according to police.

S/Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, a spokesperson for the B.C. Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), said they will be working with Lower Mainland police detachments to deter illegal activity and ensure public safety “by way of an overt police presence.”

There are Hells Angels clubhouses in Maple Ridge, Mission, White Rock and other Lower Mainland communities.

READ ALSO: Police find $618K worth of drugs on Lower Mainland acreage

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hells AngelsMaple RidgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Three Whalley highrises – 50, 46 and 34 storeys – up for Surrey council vote Monday
Next story
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Three Whalley highrises – 50, 46 and 34 storeys – up for Surrey council vote Monday

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a “unprecedented” situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members

Canadian Blood Services is asking Surrey residents to look into donating blood, as the demand for donors continues to increase. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh photo)
Blood donors needed in Surrey as ‘as inventory reaches levels of concern’

Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Swift’s Canadian fans were left heartbroken and confused this week as they tried to understand why the pop superstar seems prepared to skip their country on her Eras Tour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/George Walker IV
Swifties, Blue Jays fans wait hours at Canada-U.S. border for big weekend in Seattle