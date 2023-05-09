Help name Chilliwack’s new bike-lane sweeper

The City of Chilliwack bought this bike lane sweeper to clean in between the protective bollards and curb, the area where a standard street sweeper cannot access. (City of Chilliwack)

Sir Sweeps-A-Lot?

Brenda the Bike Lane Sweeper?

How about Sweepy McSweepface?

The City of Chilliwack has a new bike lane sweeper, designed to clear debris from bike lanes and fit behind traffic delineators, and city halls says the new machine needs a name.

Residents are invited to submit suggestions for a name that sweeps away the competition in the city’s bike lane sweeper naming contest.

A submission form is available for residents to submit their name ideas at engagechilliwack.com/NameTheSweeper until May 25. Once the submission deadline has passed, the city will review the suggestions and ask the community to vote for their favourite. After the final vote, the city will announce the winning name, and a decal with the name will be placed on the sweeper.

“Our smallest sweeper has a big task, looking after approximately 180 kilometres of bike lanes in the city,” Mayor Popove said. “I look forward to seeing what kind of fun and creative names Chilliwack comes up with for this new machine.”

