(Linda’s Quilt Shoppe/Facebook)

(Linda’s Quilt Shoppe/Facebook)

High-end sewing machines stolen from Kelowna business

Rental van used in late-night break-and-enter

A Kelowna business has been given a heavy financial burden after the theft of its high-end sewing machines.

Linda’s Quilt Shoppe on McCurdy Road was hit around 12:30a.m. on Dec. 5 when a rental van was shown arriving on security footage, with four men getting out and entering the storefront.

Twelve machines were stolen, ranging in prices from $6,000 to $25,000. The business owner said that they only found out when a neighbour called and told them that the store’s door was wide open.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP said that they are using the BC RCMP Forensics Unit to try to uncover any information.

Anybody with dash cam video footage or may have witnessed this crime is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Prominent Kelowna homeless advocate dies

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor looks to make city hall more transparent with lobbyist registry

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownacrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. hospital visits up about 200 cases a day amid influenza surge
Next story
Military officer Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge

Just Posted

Semiahmoo Thunderbirds player Torian Lee in action during a previous game. (contributed photo)
Border battle Friday as Semiahmoo Thunderbirds host Washington team

The Bright Walk in White Rock happens Dec. 10 starting at 5 p.m. at Memorial Park Plaza. (contributed photo)
Holiday sail pasts and Bright Walk in White Rock coming up on Peninsula

A man pauses while digging out snow from under a car stuck on a street in the aftermath of a snowstorm, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Delta Mayor George Harvie describes the response to heavy snowfall in the region last week as a “recent failure of provincial highway winter maintenance.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Delta mayor calls for review of snow alerts after winter maintenance ‘failure’

A report of a woman screaming and a person potentially barricaded inside a home led to a large police presence in a South Surrey neighbourhood Monday morning. (Sobia Moman photo)
UPDATE: ERT, RCMP arrest 1 man at South Surrey home after hours-long standoff