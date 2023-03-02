Dancers perform at a 2022 competition at Salish Secondary. (Photo submitted: JJ Copon)

Dancers perform at a 2022 competition at Salish Secondary. (Photo submitted: JJ Copon)

High school dance competition coming to Salish Secondary

‘Level Up: B.C. High School Dance Team Competition’ set for April 5

Hundreds of high school students will compete in dance at Salish Secondary School April 5.

More than 600 kids from 19 different schools will participate in “Level Up: B.C. High School Dance Team Competition.”

“This is the second year the event’s taken place,” Jenny-Lynn Jensen, head of the dance program at Salish Secondary. “So it’s pretty new. We’ve got about 600 competitors coming here from 19 different schools.”

Jensen said most of the competitors are coming from schools across the Lower Mainland and they even have one school from the Island participating.

“These students are coming here to do what they love, to compete and inspire each other show what they got.”

Teams will compete in various categories in the competition with 1st, 2nd, 3rd place awards set to be handed out in categories such as: Junior Dance Team, Senior Dance Team, Contemporary Dance Team, Jazz Dance Team, Student Choreography. A panel from The Studio North Dance Complex will manage the judging.

There will also be some special dance performances from Maddaugh Elementary School Dance Team, Studio North, A3 District, and Fusion Force Studio.

Jensen said students from Salish Secondary run the event. They handle all the stage work as well, including lighting and music and other backstage, technical stuff.

“Our kids just want to give back to the school,” she added. “They have fun and they just want to be there. We’ve got really great kids at the school that always want to help out.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clayton HeightsCloverdaleHigh school sportsSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oceana Canada celebrates commitment to protect B.C. Seamounts
Next story
B.C. to ask Ottawa for money laundering law changes after case fails to yield charges

Just Posted

Cannabis stores are not allowed to operate in Surrey, while Delta has five, White Rock has one, the Township of Langley has one and Maple Ridge has five. (Pixabay photo)
Could cannabis stores finally be coming to Surrey?

Surrey teen Robin Janjua, who died on Valentine’s Day, played hockey at Delta Hockey Academy this season.
RCMP investigate the sudden death of Surrey/Delta hockey player, 14

Harbhajan and Swarn Purba won the $500,000 Extra prize from the Feb. 8 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Photo submitted)
Surrey couple plans to pay off mortgage after winning $500,000

The Mounties Clandestine Laboratory Team was on the scene in South Surrey Thursday (March 2, 2023). (Tricia Weel photo)
Federal drug unit targets South Surrey home in bust spanning Lower Mainland