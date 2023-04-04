A huge concrete pour for the Bighorn Bridge east transition pier, at Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4. (MOTI photo)

Highway 1 between B.C. and Alberta to close for five days

The highway closure east of Golden at Kicking Horse Canyon will take place from April 11 - 15

One of the main corridors of travel between Alberta and B.C. will be closed for five days as the next phase of a major highway project nears completion.

Highway 1 through Kicking Horse Canyon will be closed from noon on April 11 until 11:59 p.m. on April 15. All through traffic will be routed via highways 93S and 95, adding approximately 1.5 hours to travel time. Those looking to continue on Highway 1 will have to turn off onto Highway 93 before Lake Louise and then take Highway 95 north at Radium until reaching Golden.

The way through will be opened briefly to traffic with prearranged permits, escorted by a pilot vehicle between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and escorts will be provided for school buses and emergency vehicles.

Drivers are asked to watch for wildlife, school children and school buses while travelling the alternate route.

The Kicking Horse Canyon project is expected to be completed in the winter of 2023/24 and aims to be a more reliable four-lane route for people travelling through the Kicking Horse Canyon.

Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the directions of traffic personnel. Updates about delays are available at drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Ontario father killed, son taken to hospital after head-on crash near Revelstoke

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke gives $100,000 to Community Housing Society

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoketrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man dead after car flips, crashes into backyard of Surrey home Monday
Next story
Surrey council approves budget with 12.5% property tax hike

Just Posted

Firefighters worked to free the trapped driver. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man dead after car flips, crashes into backyard of Surrey home Monday

Surrey Eagles winger Trent Wilson fires a puck at South Surrey Arena on Saturday (April 1) during Game 2 of the BC Hockey League team’s series with Powell River Kings. (Photo: facebook.com/SurreyEagles)
Surrey Eagles fly to 2-1 playoff series lead with road win in Powell River

The back-side of a home located at 132 Street and 15A Avenue, which has been a source of concern for neighbours. (Sobia Moman photo)
Owner of run-down South Surrey property to be billed for cleanup

A Surrey nurse has been disciplined in connection with ‘practice issues’ that occurred on Dec. 25 and 26, 2021 involving an elderly and vulnerable patient. (Pixabay photo)
Surrey nurse cited for failing to properly care for vulnerable elderly patient

Pop-up banner image