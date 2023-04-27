RCMP car. (Lauren Collins photo)

RCMP car. (Lauren Collins photo)

Highway 1 crash near Golden kills one, leaves Kelowna man in hospital

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on April 26

A woman is dead after the vehicle she was travelling in crashed down a steep embankment on Highway 1, near Field.

According to RCMP, a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser travelling Westbound crossed the centre line of the highway about 1 km inside the west gate of Yoho National Park and continued over an embankment at about 3:30 p.m. on April 26.

The passenger, a woman in her 30s of no fixed address was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police do not believe she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver, a man in his 50s from Kelowna, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Next of kin notification is currently pending.

Golden’s BC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and has not ruled out driver impairment as a factor.

Highway # 1 in Yoho National Park was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic while investigators were on scene, however, has since fully reopened.

If you may have witnessed or have dash-cam video of the involved vehicle before the collision, please contact Const. Derrick McWilliams of BC Highway Patrol – Golden at 250-344-2221 and refer to file number 2023-1547.

READ MORE: Woman loses leg after being run over by vehicle on Enterprise Way, Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashGoldenKelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Fire guts two-storey home in Surrey
Next story
Surrey Mounties ask for help locating missing Surrey youth

Just Posted

(Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Canada-wide warrant issued after man on parole for sex crime no-shows at Surrey halfway house

(Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey Mounties ask for help locating missing Surrey youth

South Surrey resident Gary Reitmayer feels lucky to be alive after a serious car crash broke his sternum, but feels changes need to be made to improve drivers’ safety on local roads and highways. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey highway, road configuration dangerous for drivers, says resident after serious crash

Delta School District headquarters in Ladner. (Grace Kennedy photo)
Peer support positions kept as Delta school board passes 2023-24 budget