Highway 91 interchanges in Delta to open this summer

Various temporary lane closures and minor stoppages will be necessary to complete the work

Two new interchanges on Highway 91 in Delta are set to open this summer, according to an announcement by B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Province of British Columbia/flickr.com photo)

Two new highway interchanges are set to open in Delta this summer.

The interchanges on the Highway 91 Connector — one at Highway 17 in Sunbury, the other at Nordel Way — are part of the B.C. Transportation Ministry’s Highway 91/17 Upgrade Project, which hit the halfway-to-completion point last August and is itself part of the larger $260-million Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrade Project package.

The first to open in early July will be the interchange at Nordel Way, according to a press release issued Monday morning (June 27).

In addition to improving the movement of goods through the province, local benefits of this interchange include better connectivity through Delta with a combination of new direct-access roads and additional turning lanes, the removal of a traffic signal leading to free-flowing traffic in both directions along the Connector and on the connection to Nordel Way, and improved access to and from the Nordel weigh scale/commercial vehicle inspection station and truck-parking area.

The Sunbury interchange is expected to open later this summer, though the ministry did not provide an indication as to when. Key benefits of this interchange include better connections between the Connector and Highway 17 that eliminate the need for an at-grade rail crossing to access the highway, and improved safety and travel-time reliability with the removal of the existing intersection and traffic signal.

Various temporary lane closures and minor stoppages will be in effect while crews work to complete the two intersections. Traffic delays are expected, and travellers are asked to follow signs and obey posted speed limits.

A planned full closure of the connection between the Highway 91 Connector westbound and River Road will occur between 1 and 4 a.m. on June 27, June 28 and July 5.

Another full closure is planned for the intersection of Nordel Way and the weigh scale road (located just north of the Highway 91 Connector) from around 6 p.m. on June 30 until 5 a.m. on July 4. During that time there will be no vehicle access to Nordel Way from the Connector. Access to businesses on Nordel Way just north of the Connector will be maintained via River Road; detour routes will be provided during the closure.

Various lane closures will also be in effect on the Connector between Highway 17 and the Highway 91 southbound off-ramp from about 6 p.m. on June 30 to 5 a.m. on July 4. One lane will be maintained in both directions throughout this area.

For up-to-date highway travel info, visit drivebc.ca or @DriveBC on Twitter.

For maps of the planned closures and related detour routes, head to www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/highway-91-17-deltaport/highway-91-17-deltaport-overview/highway-91-17-deltaport-construction-traffic.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrade Project is on track for “substantial completion” this fall.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaTraffic