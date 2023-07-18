Highway 99 southbound is closed just past the George Massey Tunnel after a truck collided with the Highway 17A overpass in Delta Tuesday morning (July 18). (Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)

Highway 99 southbound is closed just past the George Massey Tunnel after a truck collided with the Highway 17A overpass in Delta Tuesday morning (July 18). (Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)

Highway 99 closed southbound after truck hits overpass in Delta

Southbound traffic is being diverted through Ladner; westbound on Highway 17A overpass also closed

Highway 99 is closed southbound just past the George Massey Tunnel after a truck collided with the Highway 17A overpass in Delta a little before 11:30 a.m.

All westbound lanes on the overpass are also closed, as is the eastbound HOV lane.

Drivers are being warned to expect lengthy delays as highway crews assessing the damage.

Southbound traffic is currently being diverted onto 17A through Ladner, and drivers leaving Richmond are being advised to consider using Highway 91 and the Alex Fraser Bridge instead.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaSouth DeltaTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Doukhobor kids taken from B.C. homes in 1950s deserve compensation: report
Next story
VIDEO: Union hopeful for latest proposal in Fraser Valley transit strike

Just Posted

A view of Surrey’s docks on the Fraser. (File photo)
Docks strike back on, Surrey Board of Trade laments

The British Columbia Marine Employers Association says the International Longshore and Warehouse Union plans to resume strike activity after union leadership rejected a tentative deal reached last week to end a port strike that lasted nearly two weeks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Port strike back on after tentative deal rejected

Surrey firefighters tackle a series of blazes Monday evening along railroad tracks in South Westminster. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Dry conditions keep Surrey firefighters busy with brush fires

Highway 99 southbound is closed just past the George Massey Tunnel after a truck collided with the Highway 17A overpass in Delta Tuesday morning (July 18). (Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)
Highway 99 closed southbound after truck hits overpass in Delta