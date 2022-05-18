Highway Patrol seeks witnesses after fatal crash east of Agassiz

One man killed in head-on collision near Wahleach Road

This school bus was near the scene of a fatal crash east of Agassiz. B.C. Highway Patrol officers are looking to speak with the driver. (Contributed Photo/BCHP)

Police are looking for witnesses following a fatal crash on May 10 on Highway 7 near Whaleach Road east of Agassiz.

According to a statement from B.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov, two commercial vehicles collided head-on near the Sqéwqel Gas Bar. Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent confirmed a man died from injuries he suffered during the collision. The road was closed for six hours as investigators and emergency crews were on the scene.

Police are looking for any dashcam footage of the crash, including anyone with video of an eastbound dump truck that reportedly drove into oncoming traffic.

RELATED: One dead after Highway 7 crash outside Agassiz

Police are also looking to speak with the driver of a school bus that may have had to dodge out of the way to avoid a collision at the time of the incident.

The B.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision with help from Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Anyone with information or footage is advised to contact BCHP Chilliwack at 604-702-4039, citing file 2022-16206 or emailing E_BCHP_CCIT@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizRCMPTraffic

Previous story
Lawyer says ‘nothing normal’ about City of Surrey’s ‘suppression of political dissent’
Next story
Call us, police urge public after group claims van has been following women in Surrey

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP headquarters. March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Call us, police urge public after group claims van has been following women in Surrey

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo)
Lawyer says ‘nothing normal’ about City of Surrey’s ‘suppression of political dissent’

Diana Brum outside the manufactured home she shares with two daughters at Newton’s Crispen Bays park. “It’s so very sad that the only form of actual (home) ownership is now being taken away from us,” Brum says. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
COSTLY LIVING: Housing headaches for residents forced out of Surrey manufactured home parks

The South Surrey-based Raincity Rush U14 volleyball team placed second at national championships in Richmond this month. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey volleyball team finishes second at nationals