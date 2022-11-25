The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed to Maple Ridge just before 2 p.m. on Friday. (Blackpress file)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed to Maple Ridge just before 2 p.m. on Friday. (Blackpress file)

Homicide investigation underway in Maple Ridge

A body has been found in a vehicle fire in the 14300 block of 256 Street

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is currently investigating a suspicious death in Maple Ridge.

IHIT was deployed to the area just before 2 p.m. on Friday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP reported that this is related to an incident that occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, just north of Fraser Regional Correctional Centre.

“Ridge Meadows front line officers responded to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed at the 14300 block of 256th Street. Maple Ridge Fire Department was on scene to extinguish the fire. In the subsequent search of the vehicle, a body was located,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner in a statement.

Klaussner also stated that it was too early in the investigation to determine whether or not this incident is related to the ongoing gang conflict occurring throughout the Lower Mainland.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage from Nov. 24 of the surrounding area between 10 p.m. and midnight to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email them at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More information will be provided as it is made available.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireHomicideIHITMaple RidgeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Surrey man gets 18 months probation, must pay $30K restitution for theft, using forged documents

Just Posted

(Photo: Anna Burns)
State of Surrey Memorial Hospital’s emergency room ‘beyond a crisis’

Surrey RCMP’s officer in charge, Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, with a painting his son did in Grade 4 that hangs in a place of honour on his office wall. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Plan to keep RCMP in Surrey, if approved Dec. 12, will go to solicitor general Dec. 15

Surrey city hall. (File photo)
Council to vote on Surrey Ethics Commissioner on Monday

At Surrey Christmas Bureau’s warehouse/toy depot in Whalley, executive director Lisa Werring (left) and student-volunteer Rrezart Geci, from Guildford Park Secondary, load in boxes of donated gingerbread kits on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Terrifying’ inflation sees demand surge at Surrey Christmas Bureau’s Toy Depot, in Whalley

Pop-up banner image