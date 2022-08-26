A sketch of the suspect in a deadly daytime taxicab shooting in Guildford. A man was killed and a taxi driver was seriously injured on Aug. 9, 2022 after shots were fired at a cab near 108 Avenue and 148 Street. (Photo: IHIT)

A sketch of the suspect in a deadly daytime taxicab shooting in Guildford. A man was killed and a taxi driver was seriously injured on Aug. 9, 2022 after shots were fired at a cab near 108 Avenue and 148 Street. (Photo: IHIT)

Crime

Homicide investigators release sketch of suspect in deadly Surrey taxicab shooting

Man was killed and taxi driver hurt on Aug. 9 after shots were fired near 108 Avenue and 148 Street

Homicide investigators are hoping a sketch of the suspect in a deadly daytime taxicab shooting in Guildford will help them find the killer.

A man was killed and a taxi driver was seriously injured on Aug. 9 after shots were fired at a cab near 108 Avenue and 148 Street. The passenger, David Chavez-Jara, died on scene, while the taxi driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says its investigators worked with a RCMP forensic artist to create a forensic facial image of the suspect, based on the evidence collected.

Anyone who think they might recognized the suspect or who has any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

 

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Moms Stop the Harm planning overdose awareness events across B.C.
Next story
Surrey climber falls to death on Mount Rainier on ‘Disappointment Cleaver’ route of the U.S. peak

Just Posted

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. found that alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic was accurate. (Unsplash photo)
Panel finds former Penticton massage therapist committed sexual misconduct

Surrey mayoral candidate Gordie Hogg . (Aaron Hinks photo)
Surrey needs more police, more information – Hogg

A sketch of the suspect in a deadly daytime taxicab shooting in Guildford. A man was killed and a taxi driver was seriously injured on Aug. 9 after shots were fired at a cab near 108 Avenue and 148 Street. (Photo: IHIT)
Homicide investigators release sketch of suspect in deadly Surrey taxicab shooting

Mount Rainier, located in Washington State, is shown in a photo posted to commons.wikimedia.org.
Surrey climber falls to death on Mount Rainier on ‘Disappointment Cleaver’ route of the U.S. peak

Pop-up banner image