Police are on scene Tuesday (July 18) following a homicide on Madiera Place in west Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Police are on scene Tuesday (July 18) following a homicide on Madiera Place in west Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Homicide team called to Abbotsford after body found in home

Police say an arrest has been made and there is no risk to the public

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to Abbotsford after police discovered a body in a home.

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said an arrest has been made.

He said patrol officers at about 7:30 a.m. went to a home in the 31000 block of Madiera Place (just west of Clearbrook Road) after a “suspicious circumstance” had been reported to police. When they arrived, they found a deceased person.

“The Abbotsford Police major crime unit is in the preliminary stages of this investigation. Early indications suggest this incident is an isolated event, and the public is not at risk,” Stele said.

ALSO SEE: Homicide team called to Mission after stabbing victim dies

The investigation is now being headed by IHIT.

No further details have been released at this time, including the age and sex of the victim and the relationship to the person arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident or dashcam footage or CCTV from the area is aksed to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewscrimeHomicidePolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Delta police chief casts doubt on B.C. drug decriminalization effectiveness
Next story
Premier and Opposition leader cross swords over Maple Ridge homeless housing

Just Posted

A view of Surrey’s docks on the Fraser. (File photo)
Docks strike back on, Surrey Board of Trade laments

The British Columbia Marine Employers Association says the International Longshore and Warehouse Union plans to resume strike activity after union leadership rejected a tentative deal reached last week to end a port strike that lasted nearly two weeks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Port strike back on after tentative deal rejected

Surrey firefighters tackle a series of blazes Monday evening along railroad tracks in South Westminster. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Dry conditions keep Surrey firefighters busy with brush fires

Highway 99 southbound is closed just past the George Massey Tunnel after a truck collided with the Highway 17A overpass in Delta Tuesday morning (July 18). (Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)
Highway 99 closed southbound after truck hits overpass in Delta