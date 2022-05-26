UPDATE: 3 suspects in custody following fatal assault in Abbotsford

Police were at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on Wednesday night (May 25) after a fatal assault occurred. (Photo by Shane MacKichan)

Two youths and an adult are in custody after a 41-year-old man died following an assault Wednesday night (May 25) outside of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) issued a press release just after 11 a.m. Thursday, saying they are not yet releasing the name of the victim, who is an Abbotsford resident with no connection to gangs.

Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker said a 911 call about an assault at the mall – located at 32900 South Fraser Way – came in at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers who arrived on scene found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Emergency care was provided, but the man died of his injuries, police said.

Officers on scene, including a K9 unit, located the three suspects and arrested them.

Sgt. David Lee with IHIT said the investigation is still in its early stages, and a timeline of events is being constructed. He said investigators are continuing to canvass the area, looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

“Although arrests have been made, we are still searching for key evidence, and priority tasks are being completed,” Lee said.

IHIT has not released any details about the nature of the assault.

Any witnesses or those with dash-cam or CCTV footage of the area between 8 to 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday is asked to call the IHIT info line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

