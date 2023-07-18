IIO found no RCMP wrongdoing in July 2022 motor vehicle incident that took the life of one man. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)

IIO found no RCMP wrongdoing in July 2022 motor vehicle incident that took the life of one man. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)

Hope officer cleared by police watchdog in fatal crash near Hell’s Gate

Driver drove off road and fell down a cliffside near Hell’s Gate last year

An RCMP officer has been officially cleared of any wrongdoings by B.C.’s watchdog in a 2022 crash, near Hell’s Gate, that took the life of one man.

The incident involved a vehicle that had “crashed into concrete barriers at the side of the highway, close to the Hell’s Gate tramway,” killing the sole driver, according to a report released July 10 by the Independent Investigations Office.

On July 14, 2022, 911 dispatchers received a call from the driver’s fiance, worried about his mental health and risk of possible suicide.

Mounties found the vehicle — a Nissan — driving northbound on Highway 1 at around 10 a.m. The officer made a brief attempt to do a traffic stop. When this failed, the officer said he reduced his speed, which was confirmed by the equipment in his vehicle.

A short time later, the vehicle went off the road, falling down the cliff side. The man died at the site of the crash.

“When AP (affected person) failed to stop, and in fact accelerated away, SO (subject officer) again responded quite properly in desisting,” said IIO chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald in the public report. “It is clear from the evidence that he followed standard police policy by choosing not to pursue.”

MacDonald also notes that it would have been unsafe for the police officer to stop as “it would have partially blocked the travelled portion of” the highway.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

READ MORE: Hope RCMP still unable to speak after man fatally shot by police at Fraser Canyon Hospital

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crashRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Long, complex and challenging’: Worsening drought feeds wildfire risk
Next story
Port strike back on after tentative deal rejected

Just Posted

A view of Surrey’s docks on the Fraser. (File photo)
Docks strike back on, Surrey Board of Trade laments

The British Columbia Marine Employers Association says the International Longshore and Warehouse Union plans to resume strike activity after union leadership rejected a tentative deal reached last week to end a port strike that lasted nearly two weeks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Port strike back on after tentative deal rejected

Surrey firefighters tackle a series of blazes Monday evening along railroad tracks in South Westminster. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Dry conditions keep Surrey firefighters busy with brush fires

Highway 99 southbound is closed just past the George Massey Tunnel after a truck collided with the Highway 17A overpass in Delta Tuesday morning (July 18). (Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)
Highway 99 closed southbound after truck hits overpass in Delta