Former masseur Reinhard “Bud” Loewen of Abbotsford pleaded guilty to six charges of sexual assault involving 12 women. (Facebook photo)

House arrest proposed for Abbotsford masseur who sexually assaulted 12 women

Defence lawyer says Reinhard ‘Bud’ Loewen should serve conditional sentence

An Abbotsford man who sexually assaulted 12 women while providing massage services should serve no prison time, his lawyer argued Friday morning (Aug. 25).

Instead, Reinhard “Bud” Loewen should serve an 18- to 20-month conditional sentence (house arrest), lawyer Martin Finch said in B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford at Loewen’s sentencing hearing.

Finch recommended that Loewen be under full house arrest for the first nine months of his sentence, except for circumstances such as medical appointments and church.

Finch said the rest of Loewen’s sentence should be served under a strict curfew, and he should also complete 160 hours of community service.

His sentence should be followed by three years of probation, Finch stated.

The Crown previously proposed that Loewen receive two years in jail and three years’ probation.

Loewen previously pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault involving 12 women after, at one point, facing a total of 24 charges.

The court previously heard that Loewen, who was not certified as a massage therapist, ran his business, Bud’s Massage Therapy, out of a basement of a home in the 35400 block of Munroe Ave.

He gained most of his customers through his Facebook page, where he offered low rates, promotional contests and free massages to pregnant women.

The victims all described similar experiences that included Loewen massaging their stomachs, upper breasts and inner thighs; touching or rubbing their genitals; and moving their underwear or having them go naked.

Finch said on Friday that a sentence served in the community would be more appropriate for Loewen than a prison term.

He said Loewen’s offences were committed in a “very specific context” and he is not a person who is of “extreme risk.”

Justice Caldwell countered the comments.

“This is a long-standing calculated preying on vulnerable people, and he set up the method in which to do it,” he said.

Finch said a conditional sentence would ensure that Loewen has to abide by specific conditions set out by the courts – such as undergoing treatment – or he risks jail time, whereas someone serving a prison term doesn’t have to comply.

Finch said a sentence served in the community would still have a punitive element to it.

“Being bound to your house for a period of 18 to 20 months is not an attractive prospect for anyone,” he said.

Justice Ian Caldwell has not yet issued his decision on the sentence.

