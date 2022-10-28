House explosion at Iona Place in Surrey Thursday night

A house on Iona Place on fire on Thursday night (Oct. 27) (Photo: @H__Sandhu/ Twitter)

Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening

Multiple explosions were reported at a house fire in the area of 123A street and Iona Place last night. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Within minutes of Surrey firefighters arrival on the scene an explosion happened inside the home.

Neighbours reported that the explosion’s impact was so intense that it felt like something had hit their home.

Witnesses reported feeling one big explosion, then several smaller ones.

Surrey RCMP says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More to come


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
House fireSurrey

