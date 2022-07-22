Hundreds of jobs to fill at new Delta casino before fall opening

Virtual job fair for dealers on July 28, more events in the coming weeks to staff up to 600 new jobs

Construction of the new Cascades Casino Delta is well under way, and Gateway Casinos & Entertainment is looking to fill hundreds of positions before the facility opens this fall. (James Smith photo)

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment is holding a recruitment drive to staff the soon-to-open Cascades Casino Delta.

Construction of the new brand-new 160,000 square foot facility is well underway, and Gateway is looking to fill hundreds of positions before the casino opens this fall.

“Our goal is to create memorable experiences for our guests. To do that we need to grow our team,” Rowland England, vice-president of operations, BC West, said in a press release.

“We are looking for those that share our passion for people and commitment to exceptional customer service. I know we will find great local residents to join our team and deliver on this commitment.”

To prepare for the eventual grand opening, Gateway says its first priority is to create a strong team to operate the gaming floor and manage the new food and beverage offerings. Positions to fill include table games dealers, slot attendants, cashiers and count team members, security officers, chefs and cooks, servers and bartenders, and hospitality and administration staff.

The company has already made its first hire for the new casino: Rick Tite, who has accepted the role of food and beverage manager.

According to a press release, Tite started working for Gateway in 2014 at Grand Villa Casino Burnaby in back-of-house operations. From there he was promoted to a senior culinary role at Starlight Casino New Westminster.

Most recently, as a member of Gateway’s corporate team, he spent five years leading culinary operations for the company’s B.C. and Alberta properties, taking part in 26 restaurant openings in that time.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the community and embark on this new adventure here in Delta. Our commitment is to ensure every guest that visits us leaves with a memorable experience. I look forward to meeting you all and creating some wonderful moments together,” Tite said in a press release.

Gateway will host its first two virtual job fairs on July 28 (for prospective full-time and part-time dealers) and Aug. 3. Other recruiting events will be announced in the coming weeks.

To register for the July 28 job fair, visit intsignup.indeed.com/interview/50d7bcbf-39b8-4c1b-93d3-138373f7c6ab.

A link to all job postings for Cascades Casino Delta can be found at https://delta.cascadescasino.ca/

When it opens, Cascades Casino Delta will feature three restaurants (Match Eatery & Public House, Summit Bar, and a full-service buffet), a “state-of-the-art” meeting and event space, and a 40,000 square foot gaming area with approximately 500 slot machines, 18 live table games, and four to six electronic table games (based on game and terminal configuration for stadium-style gaming).

A total of 800 parking spaces will be provided for the entire development.

The attached five-storey Delta by Marriot hotel will have up to 124 rooms and include a “luxurious” day spa, resort-style outdoor pool and hot tub, state of the art fitness centre, “sophisticated bespoke design” and parking with allocated spots for electric vehicles.

Hiring for the hotel will be done separately by owner/operator PR Hotels Ltd.

READ MORE: Hotel operator announced for Delta casino

The casino project represents a $99.3 million investment in Delta’s economy and will bring up to 600 new jobs to the city, Gateway noted in its press release.

Ten per cent of net gaming revenues generated by the casino will go to the City of Delta, which the British Columbia Lottery Corporation estimated would be about $2.5 million to $3 million per year when it approved the project back in 2018.

