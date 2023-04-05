The body of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was discovered in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017. Ibrahim Ali is charged with her murder and is standing trial. (RCMP handout photo)

The body of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was discovered in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017. Ibrahim Ali is charged with her murder and is standing trial. (RCMP handout photo)

Ibrahim Ali pleads not guilty in murder of 13-year-old B.C. girl Marrisa Shen

First-degree murder trial begins close to 6 years after death of Marrisa Shen

The man accused of killing a young Burnaby teen close to six years ago pleaded not guilty Wednesday (April 5) as the trial got under way at the B.C. Supreme Court.

Ibrahim Ali is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen. The young teen was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park, not far from her home, just hours after her parents reported her missing on July 18, 2017.

Ali is a Syrian national who had only been living in B.C. for about four months prior to Shen’s death.

On Wednesday, he sat in a black office chair, dressed in a black suit and white button down shirt, with his black hair slicked back to the nape of his neck. Addressing the jury through a translator, he insisted “I did not, I did not kill Marissa Shen.”

Justice Lance Bernard accepted the statement as a ‘not guilty’ plea.

The jury is not expected to hear any evidence Wednesday, with Crown scheduled to present its opening statements and call its first witness on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: First-degree murder suspect Ibrahim Ali to appear in Vancouver court

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme Courtcrimemurder

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
April Fool’s detention email from B.C. principal falls flat with parents
Next story
Supply chain shortage impacts Calgary and Cranbrook food banks

Just Posted

The BC SPCA has seen a marked increase in the number of puppies being surrendered into the humane society’s care in 2023. (BC SPCA photo)
BC SPCA has seen a ‘marked increase’ in number of puppies being surrendered in 2023

Musicians perform at Surrey City Hall on April 1 during a launch of Sikh Heritage Month events in B.C. (Photo: twitter.com/JagrupBrar1)
‘Treasure of Sikh Heritage’ exhibit in Surrey and April’s other Sikh Heritage Month celebrations

(Photo submitted by Surrey Police Service)
COLUMN: Our diverse Surrey Police Service team hopes to continue serving residents

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey businessman loses appeal of 5 bylaws convictions

Pop-up banner image