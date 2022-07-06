ICBC release most common crash sites in White Rock for 2021

ICBC released their data for most frequent crash sites of 2021. Pictured is the aftermath of a collision in White Rock from last year. (File photo/Tracy Holmes)

ICBC has released their latest numbers for sites with the most vehicle crashes throughout the province – including those involving drivers on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

The highest number of vehicle collisions in White Rock last year happened at 152 Street and 16 Avenue (Johnston Road and North Bluff Road), as reported by ICBC. There were 29 in total, a slight increase from 2020 when the same intersection had 26 crashes – the highest of that year also.

In fact, 152 Street and 16 Avenue has been the site of the most crashes in White Rock since 2017.

Still, the number of crashes in recent years is less than in 2017 to 2019, which saw more than 40 collisions in the intersection each year.

READ ALSO: These were the 10 worst crash sites in Surrey in 2021

Thirteen of the crashes at the site resulted in injury or fatality, ranking first in that list also.

The second most common crash site in 2021 was at Martin Drive and 16 Avenune/North Bluff Road, with 15 crashes reported to ICBC.

There were 13 crashes at 148 Street/Oxford Street and North Bluff/16 Avenue. The same numbers were reported from 16 Avenue/North Bluff and 160 Street/Stayte Road.

Last of the top-five areas with the most crashes for 2021 was 156 Street/Finlay Street and North Bluff Road with 10 crashes.

Of the 10 worst crash sites in Surrey, none were south of Highway 10.

The data from ICBC does not include accidents in parking lots or ones involving parked cars.

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashCity of White RockcollisionICBC