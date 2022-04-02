IHIT called in after Surrey shooting victim dies in hospital

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after the victim in Friday’s (April 1) shooting later died in hospital. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

The 48-year-old man, who was shot inside a residence in Whalley, was transported to hospital and “despite live-saving efforts he did not survive,” said Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Andrea McKinny in a release about nine hours after the shooting.

IHIT has now taken over the investigation.

It was at 2:27 p.m. that police were called to the 12600-block of 97 Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said two “two suspects fled the scene on bikes and police quickly flooded the area.”

She added officers were abe to track the suspects and they were taken into custody and arrested.

Traffic was closed in both directions along 97 Avenue, between 126 and 128 streets, as officers canvassed the area.

— With files from Tom Zillich

IHITsurrey rcmp