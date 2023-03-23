Aren Alexander Smith has been revealed as the victim of a recent shooting in South Surrey from March 13. The suspect in the investigation took off in a white Penske Ford Transit van shortly after the shooting, according to IHIT. (IHIT handout photos)

IHIT identifies victim in South Surrey shooting, seeks public assistance

Dash cam, CCTV footage from March 13 may help find suspect

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim of the South Surrey homicide on March 13, 2023 and is seeking information from the public.

At 7:54 p.m. that evening, the Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 2300-block of 167A Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased man inside a parked vehicle. He had died as a result of gun shot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Aren Alexander Smith of Surrey, IHIT said in a release issued March 23.

Smith is unknown to police and has no known ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict. Mr. Smith and his family had recently moved to Surrey.

Investigators learned the suspect left the area in a white Penske Ford Transit van shortly after the shooting.

IHIT continues to work closely with the Surrey RCMP, and is pursuing all potential avenues of investigation to determine a motive.

“We are urging anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, or who may have witnessed this incident, to please contact IHIT immediately,” said Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi.

Specifically, investigators are seeking CCTV and dash cam footage from areas in the 2300-block of 168 Street and Highway 10 near 144 Street in Surrey, showing a white Penske Ford Transit van on March 13, 2023 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

