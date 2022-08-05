IHIT identifies victims in South Surrey shooting, one person taken into custody but not charged

Police say it was a single suspect who fled on foot from a black BMW

Homicide investigators say one person has been taken into custody but no charges have been laid in last Saturday’s (July 30) fatal South Surrey shooting.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says there are search warrants out for the single suspected shooter, according to a release from IHIT Friday (Aug. 5).

Also on Friday, IHT said search warrants were “executed at residence near the crime scene at the South Surrey Athletic Park,” adding that “this search is in connection to the shooting.”

One person was taken into custody, but no charges have yet been laid, police say.

Police have also identified the three victims, two of whom have since died with the third still in hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

The victims are 26-year-old Harbir Khosa, 20-year-old Robeen Soreni and 19-year-old Jordan Krishna. But IHIT has not identified which two victims are dead.

Police say Khosa and Krishna are both “known to police,” and all three men are from Surrey.

IHIT says it can now “confirm that this shooting was a single, targeted incident confined to the parking lot around a 2010 black BMW X5,” adding the vehicle was “associated to all three victims.” Police are now releasing photos of the vehicle.

IHIT also notes it’s working with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., as well as Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and BC Coroners Service.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, but indications are that this shooting has a nexus to gang and drug activity,” notes the release.

IHIT also says the suspected shooter “fled on foot away from the black BMW x5.”

The suspect, according to police, is described as a “male wearing a dark hooded sweater, beige pants, and a dark coloured baseball hat.”

“We’ve established a timeline with the black BMW X5 arriving in the park around 2:27 p.m. and the shooting taking place right after,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT.

“The shooter then fled on foot in a western direction out of the park.”

Hours after the shooting, police were stationed around the entrances of Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest.

IHIT is looking for witnesses who were at the South Surrey Athletic Park around 2:30 p.m. and may have seen the 2010 black BMW X5 or “someone running from the parking lot.”

It was around 2:45 p.m. on July 30 that police responded to a report of a shooting in the 14600-block of 20 Avenue in the South Surrey Athletic Park.

A release shortly after the shooting noted when officers arrived, they found three male victims “in medical distress suffering from gunshot wounds,” adding they “provided life-saving measures” until paramedics arrived.

Despite that, one of the injured men died at scene. Police say the other two victims were taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

