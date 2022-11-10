In-person and online, Surrey remembers on Friday, Nov. 11 at sites across the city

Ceremonies are between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with traditional 2-minute silent tribute at 11 a.m.

Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place across Surrey on Friday, Nov. 11.

Events will be held at Veteran’s Square at 17610 56A Ave., Surrey Centre Cemetery at 16671 Old McLellan Road, Whalley Cenotaph at 10767 King George Blvd. and at the Royal Canadian Legion Crescent Branch at 2643 128 St.

Port Kells Community Hall (18918 88 Ave.) and Newton Seniors Centre (13775 70 Ave.) will also host Remembrance Day events.

Ceremonies will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the traditional two-minute silent tribute taking place at 11 a.m. Residents are encouraged to arrive early to find parking, or consider walking, biking or taking transit.

Surrey’s largest Remembrance Day ceremony is expected to take place at Veteran’s Square in Cloverdale, presented by the Royal Canadian Legion Cloverdale Branch. There will be a procession at 10 a.m. and service at 10:25 a.m. at Cloverdale Cenotaph. The event will be livestreamed from the Heritage Surrey Facebook page and the Surrey Archives and Museum of Surrey will be open to the public until 1 p.m.

“Each year Surrey residents come together to remember and honour the courage and sacrifice of Canadians who have served and continue to serve our country,” said Mayor Brenda Locke.

“This Friday, let us all take the time, with family and friends, to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. I encourage you to attend one of the Remembrance Day Ceremonies that are taking place across our city.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

