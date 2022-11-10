Cloverdale’s Veteran’s Square, at 17610 56A Ave., on Remembrance Day. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Cloverdale’s Veteran’s Square, at 17610 56A Ave., on Remembrance Day. (Photo: surrey.ca)

REMEMBRANCE DAY

In-person and online, Surrey remembers on Friday, Nov. 11 at sites across the city

Ceremonies are between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with traditional 2-minute silent tribute at 11 a.m.

Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place across Surrey on Friday, Nov. 11.

Events will be held at Veteran’s Square at 17610 56A Ave., Surrey Centre Cemetery at 16671 Old McLellan Road, Whalley Cenotaph at 10767 King George Blvd. and at the Royal Canadian Legion Crescent Branch at 2643 128 St.

Port Kells Community Hall (18918 88 Ave.) and Newton Seniors Centre (13775 70 Ave.) will also host Remembrance Day events.

Ceremonies will take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the traditional two-minute silent tribute taking place at 11 a.m. Residents are encouraged to arrive early to find parking, or consider walking, biking or taking transit.

Surrey’s largest Remembrance Day ceremony is expected to take place at Veteran’s Square in Cloverdale, presented by the Royal Canadian Legion Cloverdale Branch. There will be a procession at 10 a.m. and service at 10:25 a.m. at Cloverdale Cenotaph. The event will be livestreamed from the Heritage Surrey Facebook page and the Surrey Archives and Museum of Surrey will be open to the public until 1 p.m.

“Each year Surrey residents come together to remember and honour the courage and sacrifice of Canadians who have served and continue to serve our country,” said Mayor Brenda Locke.

“This Friday, let us all take the time, with family and friends, to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. I encourage you to attend one of the Remembrance Day Ceremonies that are taking place across our city.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Remembrance Day

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: People with disabilities raise voices at international climate talks
Next story
Mindfulness worked as well as drug for easing anxiety in study

Just Posted

Surrey Mountie and Surrey Police Service officer serving side-by-side. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Pledge sees 275 of 293 Surrey Police Service officers reject crossing over to RCMP

More than 450 people filled a ballroom at at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel for Surrey Business Excellence Awards on Wednesday evening (Nov. 9). (Submitted photo)
Environmental researcher named Surrey Business Person of the Year at 450-guest gala

Santa tosses candy canes into the crowd during a previous edition of Surrey’s annual Tree Lighting Festival. (Photo: surrey.ca)
Here’s what to see and do (and when) at Surrey Tree Lighting Festival on Nov. 19

The Realtors Care Blanket Drive happens Nov 14-21, with more than 100 drop-off locations throughout the Lower Mainland and Valley for those who want to help make winter warmer for those in need. File photo
Local realtors work to make winter warmer for those in need with blanket drive