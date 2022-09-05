Inclusive senior programs encouraged with grant awarded to White Rock

The city of White Rock is one of 25 B.C. communities to receive a grant to support seniors live active, inclusive and independent lives.

The communities recognized through the distribution of grants introduced projects this year to make their cities “age-friendly,” reads a release from Ministry of Health. White Rock is receiving $15,000 for a program called Poetry in Motion, which is a walking-tour poetry program to support local businesses.

“Taking care of our seniors and making sure they have access to the supports and services they need to live fulfilling lives is a priority for our government,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“Creating age-friendly communities is an important part of this as it helps seniors remain independent. I look forward to seeing the great initiatives proposed by the grant recipients come to life.”

The Age-Friendly Communities Grant Program has a vision of “equity, sustainability and multi-sector partnerships.”

“It’s important for seniors to feel included and comfortable in their communities as they age,” said Mable Elmore, parliamentary secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care.

“These age-friendly assessments, action plans and projects will help our seniors age in place and be socially engaged and active members of their communities.”

Some communities in B.C. are recognized under ‘Stream 1’ which awards them up to $25,000 for their programs and projects. White Rock is under the ‘Stream 2’ section which gives each community chosen $15,000.

“Now, more than ever, age-friendly communities planning and implementation are important steps for the shifting demographics in Canada,” said Jodi Mucha, executive director of BC Healthy Communities Society.

