Increased traffic expected near Cultus Lake as military training runs between Christmas and New Year

Army reservists will be in town for Exercise Paladin Response starting on Boxing Day

Army reservists will be in Chilliwack for Exercise Paladin Response, an annual training exercise, from Dec. 26 to 31, 2022 and increased traffic of large military vehicles is expected in some areas in and around Cultus Lake. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Motorists in the Chilliwack area can expect to see large military vehicles on the roads and an increase in traffic around Cultus Lake and the former CFB Chilliwack site after Christmas Day.

The Canadian Army will be conducting its annual bridging and rafting exercise in the Cultus Lake area and OPSEE DND training area from Dec. 26 to 31.

Exercise Paladin Response will be conducted by 39 Combat Engineer Regiment. Every year, starting on Boxing Day, upwards of 200 or more army engineer reservists from across Canada come to Chilliwack for the six-day training exercise.

The training at Cultus Lake will be focused around the Maple Bay boat launch and campground areas.

There will be increased traffic of large military vehicles between the Col. Roger St. John Armoury at 5535 Korea Rd. and these training sites. This may lead to increased traffic congestion, particularly around the Vedder Bridge and along Columbia Valley Road to Maple Bay, Cultus Lake.

“We would like to recommend that all drivers take into consideration that driving time through this area will be increased,” Capt. William Mbaho with 39 Canadian Brigade Group stated in a press release. “We also wish to remind the public that safety at all times, especially when sharing the road with large military vehicles, is paramount.”

