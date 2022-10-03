Independent candidate for Surrey council Nav Dhanoya wants to bring ‘sensible approach’

EDITOR’S NOTE: Regrettably, we missed including Nav Dhanoya in our gallery of Independent council candidates for a seat in our Election Guide published on Sept. 29. We apologize to Dhanoya and his supporters for the unfortunate oversight.

Nav Dhanoya is seeking your vote as an Independent candidate for a councillor’s seat in Surrey.

He has worked as a bylaw officer for 18 years and has also worked with the Salvation Army and other community organizations.

“I’m running as an independent councillor because I feel that my years of public service experience are going to be helpful to my community in Surrey. I have called Surrey home since 2003 and find that it is a great place to work and live. I would like to bring a sensible approach to city leadership and listen to the needs of my community,” Dhanoya says.

He added that affordable housing, homeless shelters and climate change are currently having a “major impact on my community” and if elected he’ll “work with all levels of government and ask for more funding for affordable housing and homeless shelters.

“We need to look at the Singaporean and Finland Housing models and see, what works for us and what can we do to implement new ideas as a council,” Dhanoya said. “We need to bring back Surrey Development Corporation for economic development and creating jobs in Surrey. We need to support our Business associations with funding for their growth. We should launch a “Make in Surrey” initiative for becoming a manufacturing hub for aerospace, IT and future technologies. Our housing standards need to be updated with new energy efficient technologies taking Climate change into consideration.”

Dhanoya is calling for a 10 per cent reduction in recreational centers fees, new swimming pools, a $200 one-time A/C rebate for Surrey households, “energy efficient technologies” for Surrey homes and improved transit options for residents.



Election 2022Surrey