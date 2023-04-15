Abbotsford Police. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News file)

Abbotsford Police. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News file)

Innocent people targeted in early-morning home invasion in Abbotsford

Group of male suspects entered home on Bowman Road, displayed firearm, assaulted 2 people

Abbotsford Police Department are calling a home invasion earlier this week “incredibly concerning” after a group of men entered a residence with a weapon and targeted innocent victims.

The incident happened in the 1500-block of Bowman Road in Abbotsford around 12:57 a.m. on Monday, April 10.

A group of male suspects wearing dark clothing entered an occupied home, displayed a firearm and assaulted two residents on the property.

Officers determined the property is home to an active, marijuana grow operation. However, the two victims assaulted during this incident were not associated with the marijuana grow operation but rather with the farm that operates on the same property.

“Both victims at the time of the incident suffered minor injuries but were incredibly shaken,” Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with APD, stated in a press release on April 15.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is in the early stages of the investigation.

“This incident is incredibly concerning to the AbbyPD as, in this case, innocent people were targeted in this act of violence. AbbyPD is reminding those that house marijuana grow operations on residential properties within the city, that these operations pose a significant risk to public safety not only to the occupants of these operations but to the nearby residents as well.”

Investigators are now looking for witnesses and dashcam footage. Anyone travelling in the Sumas Prairie area before and/or after this incident who has video footage or anyone with any information that may be related to this investigation is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File #2023-15714.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police arrest 38-year-old man in robbery of 62-year-old woman

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sudan’s army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
Next story
Maple Ridge stabbing sends 3 people to hospital

Just Posted

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station in the early hours of April 15, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
3rd stabbing in 3 weeks on Surrey transit as attacks in the Lower Mainland rise

(Ethan Bespflug/ Facebook)
‘It’s crushed my will to live,’ Ethan Bespflug’s mom says of teen’s stabbing death on Surrey bus

One of the vehicles in Rogers’ medical convoy in eastern Ukraine gets stuck in the mud on a patient transport run. On the edge of a minefield, the medics and their military accompaniment had to be extremely careful. As they were preparing to leave, Rogers looked down and saw a tripwire (middle of image). (Photo submitted: Will Rogers)
Cloverdale paramedic starts ambitious fundraising initiative for Ukraine

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming (at podium) flanked by TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn at Friday announcement in Surrey about rapid bus service. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
RapidBus coming to busiest bus corridor in Surrey and Delta