Surrey RCMP main detachment, pictured on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Anna Burns photo)

Surrey RCMP main detachment, pictured on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Anna Burns photo)

Investigation ongoing after fatal stabbing in Surrey leaves 45-year-old man dead

The man was allegedly confronted by a group of youths after exiting a transit bus

A confrontation on Thursday night in Surrey has left a 45-year-old man dead from stab wounds at the hands of a group of youths, police say.

On Thursday (Aug. 18) at about 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing near 184 Street and Fraser Highway. At the scene, Surrey detachment found a 45-year-old man “suffering from serious injures,” said Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Det. Sukhi Dhesi.

The violence allegedly occurred after the man was confronted by a female on a transit bus. After the victim exited the bus, it is believed that he was confronted by a group of youths and then stabbed, police report.

A witness who happened to be driving by the scene of the crime called 911, allowing for an ambulance to take the victim to hospital, where he “later succumbed to his injuries.”

IHIT is investigating the incident and is calling on witnesses to contact IHIT to help move the investigation forward.

“We also want to appeal to those people who may have been part of the group and were witnesses to the incident to come forward,” Dhesi said.

On individual was taken into custody, after police got assistance from the Integrated Police Dog Service, then was later released.

IHIT is asking anyone who witnessed the crime or who may have dash camera footage of the area of 184 Street and Fraser Highway between the hours of 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on August 18 to contact them by calling 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

ALSO READ: One man is dead after being stabbed in Cloverdale

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal stabbingIHITSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. First Nation in Scotland asking museum to return totem pole taken in 1929
Next story
Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from BC Liberal caucus for questioning climate change

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP main detachment, pictured on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Anna Burns photo)
Investigation ongoing after fatal stabbing in Surrey leaves 45-year-old man dead

HEATHEN, Ronald Age: 38 Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 166 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted for: Theft of motor vehicle Warrant in effect: Aug. 16 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of August 21

Multiple BC residents have been forced to wait over an hour for an ambulance in the past year due to paramedic shortages. (The News)
Lower Mainland paramedics warn ambulance service critically understaffed

After several robberies involving drugging, Surrey RCMP are warning people who use escorts to watch their drinks. (Stock photo)
Watch your drinks, Surrey police warn people who hire escorts