‘Irreplaceable’ photos stolen in White Rock break-in

White Rock RCMP are asking for helping locating a hard drive containing “years” of irreplaceable photos.
The 1 TB device was discovered missing following an interrupted break-and-enter that occurred in the 15600-block of Buena Vista Avenue on Feb. 5.
Police say a resident arrived home at 3:40 p.m. to find an open door and an unknown woman exiting with large bags.
“When confronted by the residents the female dropped the bags and fled on foot,” a news release states.
Police credit the quick action of the resident and neighbours with enabling them to locate and apprehend a suspect a short distance away.
The individual – a Surrey resident described as “known to police” – was arrested and held for court. Charges of break-and-enter and theft under $5,000 have been recommended.
In a tweet yesterday, police appealed for the public’s assistance in locating the hard drive.
Have you come across a black hard drive in your travels? We arrested a BNE suspect, however the hard drive containing irreplaceable photos was not located. If you see it please call us or drop it off at the detachment. Thank you🙏 https://t.co/vaDMfNw9sh pic.twitter.com/klnNBf55Uv
— White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) February 7, 2023
Anyone with information regarding its location is asked to contact police at 778-545-4800. If anyone has found the device, police ask that it be dropped off to the seaside detachment, at 15299 Pacific Ave.
