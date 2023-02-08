White Rock RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a hard drive that was missing from a Buena Vista Avenue home following an interrupted break-and-enter on Feb. 5, 2023. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

‘Irreplaceable’ photos stolen in White Rock break-in

Police appeal for help locating a hard drive missing following Feb. 5 incident

White Rock RCMP are asking for helping locating a hard drive containing “years” of irreplaceable photos.

The 1 TB device was discovered missing following an interrupted break-and-enter that occurred in the 15600-block of Buena Vista Avenue on Feb. 5.

Police say a resident arrived home at 3:40 p.m. to find an open door and an unknown woman exiting with large bags.

“When confronted by the residents the female dropped the bags and fled on foot,” a news release states.

Police credit the quick action of the resident and neighbours with enabling them to locate and apprehend a suspect a short distance away.

The individual – a Surrey resident described as “known to police” – was arrested and held for court. Charges of break-and-enter and theft under $5,000 have been recommended.

In a tweet yesterday, police appealed for the public’s assistance in locating the hard drive.

Anyone with information regarding its location is asked to contact police at 778-545-4800. If anyone has found the device, police ask that it be dropped off to the seaside detachment, at 15299 Pacific Ave.


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
RCMPWhite Rock

White Rock RCMP are asking for the public's help locating a hard drive that was missing from a Buena Vista Avenue home following an interrupted break-and-enter on Feb. 5, 2023.
