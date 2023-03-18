Fire crews use ‘Jaws of Life’ to free trapped driver after serious motor vehicle accident in Surrey Friday

The single-vehicle accident happened in the area of 19400-block of 80th Ave

First responders from Surrey and the Township of Langley worked to free the victim of the single-vehicle accident. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

First responders from Surrey and the Township of Langley responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a black pickup truck at around 9:45 p.m. Friday (March. 17).

The accident happened on the border of Surrey and the Township of Langley in the 19400-block of 80th Avenue.

According to a Black Press freelancer at the scene, the truck could be seen dangling over a ditch. Fire crews used tools to stabilize the pickup truck before extracting the driver who was trapped.

They had to use several jaws of life tools to free the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle. The victim was then removed and transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Services.

RCMP closed the road in both directions for several hours.

The Now-Leader reached out to the Surrey RCMP for comment.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Langley Townshipmotor vehicle crashSurrey