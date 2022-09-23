Johnny Depp is dating one of his defamation trial lawyers

Reports say Depp is dating an attorney who represented him in the U.K. trial that he didn’t win. Her name is Joelle Rich. Rich is currently in the process of getting divorced. While she did not represent Depp in the Virginia trial against Amber Heard, she was present in the courtroom. Many people speculated Depp was dating his other attorney, Camille Vasquez, which he was apparently not. Vasquez also went as far as to call that assumption “sexist.”

For more videos like these HERE

Joelle Rich, who is a lawyer in the U.K., is currently in the process of getting divorced. She shares two kids with her estranged husband. According to her bio, she “works to defend [clients’] reputations against false and defamatory allegations in print, online and on social media.” She also claims to have “particular expertise in protecting individuals’ privacy from unwarranted intrusion and media attention.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdaysEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Twitch to ban unlicensed, gambling livestreams following backlash.
Next story
‘No place will take her’: No help for B.C. senior in “life or limb” condition

Just Posted

Surrey Connect mayoral candidate Brenda Locke. (File photo)
Sticking with RCMP would save taxpayers $520M over next 4 years, Surrey Connect claims

teaser photo
Surrey’s Khaira feels ‘great’ after surgery ended his first Blackhawks season, marred by huge hit

Gerry Spielmacher, outgoing Cloverdale Rodeo Exhibition Association president, addresses rodeo members at the association’s AGM Sept. 20. Kathy Sheppard, left, was voted in as the association’s new—and first female—president. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Rodeo elects first female president

People mingle during a job fair in Surrey several years ago. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Job fair helping during serious labour shortage