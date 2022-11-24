Black Press Media file

No survivors found following small plane crash off Northern Vancouver Island

RCMP, Transportation Safety Board investigating cause

The Port Hardy RCMP are in the midst of investigating a small plane crash that occured near Strachan Bay, north of Port Hardy.

On Nov. 23, at around 1:20 p.m., “the Port Hardy RCMP was notified by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre of a Cessna float plane who had crashed into the water in Strachan Bay,” stated Corporal Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the BC RCMP. “It was learned that the aircraft was transporting two passengers out of logging camp back to Port Hardy.”

Coast Guard helicopter and boats were sent to the area and a search was made, “however no survivors have been located and the plane has been presumed to have sunk,” added Bérubé.

According to the release, the RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board are working together to determine what may have caused the plane to go down, and the RCMP West Coast Marine and Dive Team are also being mobilized in effort to locate the plane, the two passengers and the pilot.

The plane belonged to a company called Air Cab, based out of Coal Harbour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

RELATED: Pilot’s decision to fly to fish camp in poor weather led to four deaths

