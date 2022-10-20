Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Surrey elementary school

A grade two class at Cedar Hills Elementary in Whalley got a surprise guest speaker Thursday morning – the Prime Minister of Canada.

Justin Trudeau spoke to the class on Oct. 20 about his job as leader of Canada and answered questions from some of the students.

Laurie Larsen, chair of the Surrey Board of Education, said Trudeau’s visit is sure to leave an impression on all at the school.

“This is such a wonderful surprise for our students,” she said. “It’s not often that students get a chance to meet the Prime Minister, and it is a privilege to have him speak directly to young students in our classrooms.”

Trudeau is in Surrey for a Liberal fundraiser, scheduled for Thursday night.

Most memorable day of my new term ! Met with Prime Minister Trudeau who was visiting Cedar Hills Elementary.@Surrey_Schools @ElementaryCedar pic.twitter.com/f6lmCcfbzj — Laurie Larsen (@LaurieLarsen36) October 20, 2022

Accompanied by Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai, Trudeau also made some arts and crafts with the students in preparation for Diwali. They made diyas, which are small lamps that are lit on Diwali.

“This is such a great opportunity for the kids to engage with the Prime Minister, ask him questions and learn about the importance of government at a very young age,” Cedar Hills Elementary principal Christian Oskam said.

“It’s a special experience that they will remember long after they’ve graduated.”



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

