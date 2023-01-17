(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna taxi driver assaulted and robbed by passengers

The incident happened in the Mission the morning of Jan. 17

A taxi driver was assaulted in the Mission neighbourhood of Kelowna early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning.

After picking up the men, the taxi took them to the Raymer Road and Riley Court area around 6:20 a.m., according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

Police say the driver was then hit with a weapon, causing the taxi to drive into a fence.

The men robbed the driver and took off on foot. The driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no description of the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

READ MORE: Activists gather as trees cut down at Kelowna affordable housing project

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
