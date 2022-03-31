KPU’s Surrey campus. (Now-Leader file photo)

KPU’s Surrey campus. (Now-Leader file photo)

Classes at KPU Surrey cancelled until 4 p.m. after ‘unfounded’ phone threat

Police say there was an ‘unspecified threat received’

A security alert that Surrey RCMP are calling “unfounded” cancelled some classes at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus on Thursday (March 31).

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told the Now-Leader the scene had been cleared around 1:30 p.m. following a brief lockdown.

Munn said there was an “unspecified threat received” and “out of an abundance of caution” the university campus in the 12600-block went into lockdown.

The call came in around 12:15 p.m., she added.

In a release, Munn said the university “received a threat via phone,” which led to a “significant police presence surrounding the campus.”

While police were able to determine the call was “not a legitimate threat,” Munn said police are “continuing to investigate the origin of the phone call.”

On Instagram, the university posted that as of 1:15 p.m., classes at the Surrey campus in the 12600-block of 72 Avenue are cancelled until 4 p.m.

KPU said at about 1 p.m., police “received information of a potential imminent threat to KPU Surrey campus.” The post added that if anyone was on campus to “please shelter in place pending further updates. Otherwise please stay away from campus.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Kwantlen Polytechnic Universitysurrey rcmp

Previous story
RCMP makes appeal as dad still refusing to talk about missing B.C. girl’s location
Next story
B.C. MP wants to eliminate tax on low-alcohol beer

Just Posted

KPU’s Surrey campus. (Now-Leader file photo)
Classes at KPU Surrey cancelled until 4 p.m. after ‘unfounded’ phone threat

A Surrey Mountie sets up barricade tape as police investigate shooting in Whalley on Monday (March 28). Police say they have found a red Kia Optima that they believe was used in the shooting. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police find stolen red Kia Optima believed to be used in Surrey shooting

Grade 12 student Siena van Tol and the motorcycle she worked to refurbish at Surrey Christian School. (Photo: youtube.com)
Dusted off and fixed up, motorbike auctioned for charity thanks to Surrey student’s work

Bernard Grempel (right) with family. Grempel was last seen ten months ago at the 22nd Street Sky Train Station. (Let’s Find Bernard Grempel)
Family offers $30K reward for info on Surrey man Bernard Grempel, last seen 10 months ago