Lack of lifeguards shuts down Harrison public mineral pool again

Need for certified lifeguards is vital to operations, management says

It was one step forward, two steps back for the Harrison Hot Springs’ Public Mineral Pool.

Information on the Tourism Harrison River Valley website indicates that the Harrison Hot Springs Public Mineral Pool is closed again, effective Friday, June 17. This information comes nearly one month to the day after it was announced that the public mineral pool would be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

“At this time, there is no public access to the hot springs,” the announcement reads.

Harrison Hot Springs Resort acting general manager Lisa Rose said they were “not happy” they had to close the pool.

“Unfortunately, like most Canadian cities, we are having challenges hiring certified lifeguards,” Rose told The Observer in an email. “As soon as we are able to hire certified lifeguards, we will definitely be reopening the public pool.”

In the original announcement on Tourism Harrison released on May 16, the pool was to be open beginning May 21 on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There were plans to expand the hours of the pool in subsequent weeks.

Rose told The Observer that the ultimate goal would be to have the pool open seven days a week, but the hours it’s open depends on hiring.

“If it’s weekends to start again, that is what we will do,” Rose wrote.

The Public Mineral Pool had been closed since the early days of the pandemic, and its closure continues to be a topic of spirit discussion among locals on social media.

The public may contact Harrison Hot Springs Resort directly concerning access to the Public Mineral Pool by calling 604-796-2244 or emailing info@harrisonresort.com.

