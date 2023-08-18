Lake Okanagan Resort on the west side burned on Aug. 18, 2023. (Instagram)

Lake Okanagan Resort on the west side burned on Aug. 18, 2023. (Instagram)

Lake Okanagan Resort burns due to wildfire

McDougall Creek fire spreads north to resort

Lake Okanagan Resort has been razed by the spreading wildfires throughout the Central Okanagan.

The historic hotel on Westside Road was seen in flames on the morning of Aug. 18 by boaters in the water.

The McDougall wildfire in West Kelowna has spread to 6,800 hectares as of 11:40a.m.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

