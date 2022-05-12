Langley City council censures mayor over ‘conduct unbecoming’

Val van den Broek, the mayor for Langley City, and her husband, Rob, hosted a gala Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Cascades Casino that raised money for the new Langley Foundry, a wellness centre for local youth. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City council has censured Mayor Val van den Broek for what it says is “conduct unbecoming a member of City council.”

In announcing the vote, the City said the matter relates to the City’s Respectful Workplace Policy, the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Guidelines and Policies.

“Council took the matter very seriously and would not have taken such actions over a minor concern. Council assures the community that due process and procedural fairness were followed,” the City’s announcement said.

The vote includes removing van den Broek from various committees and positions she has as mayor, including:

Fraser Health Municipal Advisory Council

Healthier Community Partnerships

Langley Christmas Bureau

Langley Christmas Wish Breakfast

Langley Local Immigration Partnership

Youth Advisory Committee

In particular, the complaint was independently investigated by a third party with experience in workplace law. The mayor was provided with a fair opportunity to participate in the process and to respond to the allegations prior to Council’s consideration of the censure motion, according to the council announcement.

The City is citing confidentiality and privacy legislation, noting that council members are not able to discuss the details of the matter. The action remains in effect until the next municipal election in autumn 2022.

It’s not the first time the mayor has come into conflict with others on council.

