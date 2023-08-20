Langley fire crew joins battle against Kelowna wild fire

A Township of Langley fire truck and four-person crew have joined the fight against the Kelowna wild fire. (Langley Advance Times files)

A Township of Langley fire crew has joined the battle in Kelowna.

Mayor Eric Woodward said at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug 20, a Township of Langley fire crew of four and a Type 1 engine with a 1,000 gallon tank left for Kelowna “to help and serve where needed.”

“Whatever we can do to assist,” added Woodward,who credited the new fire chief, Jason de Roy with the idea.

“I didn’t do anything,” Woodward commented online when he was thanked.

“The real credit goes to the [fire fighters] on the ground ready to go and the new Fire Chief de Roy.”

Firefighters, the mayor said, “deserve our thanks and support, not just in times like these, but every day to help them help the community.”

A fast-moving wild fire has forced the evacuation of thousands of Kelowna residents.

On Sunday, after fire officials announced conditions were starting to improve, some were allowed to return home, but remain under evacuation alert, and will still need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

When one online questioner asked about the fate of Brookswood’s volunteer firehall on 32nd avenue, and rumours it would be used for residential housing, the mayor said the “current location will likely be retained as a backup, training fire hall, something council can consider and hopefully confirm before Christmas.”

“There is a new, likely two-crew fire hall approved and funded by Council for 27th and 200th Street, a more central location for all of Brookswood, Fernridge and South Langley residents,” Woodward added.

