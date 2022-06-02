Langley Mountie charged with uttering threats, breach of trust

Prosecutors would say nothing about the circumstances that led to the charges

A Langley Mountie has been charged with breach of trust and uttering threats related to an incident that took place last summer.

The BC Prosecution Service announced the two charges have been approved against Langley RCMP Const. Patrick Sean Malone on June 2.

The charges relate to an incident that took place on July 6, 2021 in Langley.

The Prosecution Service did not release any other details about the incident.

Malone is expected to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on June 30.

The announcement of charges did not say whether the incident took place when Malone was on or off duty.

The charges were approved by a Crown Counsel lawyer who had not had any previous connection to Malone.

Another announcement, of a charge against a Surrey RCMP officer, Const. Jagjeet Bassan, was also approved on June 2, but for an unrelated on-duty incident on June 4, 2021. Bassan was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

