A large barn fire took place behind Neufeld Farm Market on King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1). (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Large barn fire fills Abbotsford skies with smoke

Structure fire closed King Road and caused delays on Highway 1

Fire destroyed a barn behind Neufeld Farms in the 32200 block of King Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (May 1).

Heavy smoke was visible throughout much of Abbotsford just before 8 a.m. The barn was empty at the time, and nobody was injured.

King Road was closed in both directions between Clearbrook Road and Columbia Street.

There were also delays on the highway, and reports of heavy smoke drifting across the lanes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further details are available at this time.

